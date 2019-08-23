NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 9 months after News4 reported the state was behind on its elevator inspections, they’re still catching up.
After a 30-year-old man was crushed to death my an elevator in New York City Thursday, News4 followed up with The Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In November 2018, a state audit found some Mid-State elevators were going without safety inspections for years.
State law requires elevators be inspected at least twice a year. That audit by the Tennessee Comptroller reviewed 50 inspections between July 2014 and March 2018. They were an average of 74 days late.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development News 4 this statement:
The Department of Labor and Workplace Development has put several new procedures in place for the Elevator Unit since late 2018 that have improved the backlog and timeliness of elevator inspections across the state.
A new computer system has streamlined the inspection process, making the unit more efficient and helping inspectors identify delinquent inspections.
Management has realigned and rearranged routes to create more efficiently. This has increased inspection productivity by 10 percent.
The Department is currently in the process of hiring four additional inspectors for the Nashville area.
The backlog of inspections across the state is nearly current and Department leaders are confident these new procedures and additional personnel will continue to improve inspection timeliness.
