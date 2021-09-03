MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Crews restored power to thousands of customers after a power outage in West Murfreesboro on Friday afternoon.

The outage started when a car crashed into and damaged guy wires, a transmission pole, and equipment at the intersection of Tabitha St. and Boyd Dr. around 11:15 a.m.

At the height of the outages, nearly 11,000 Middle Tennessee Electric customers were without power.

Middle Tennessee Electric immediately called Tennessee Valley Authority to send crews to the substations and help with repairs. At noon, crews could reroute power to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital and the Murfreesboro Medical Center.

By around 1:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee Electric crews rerouted power on its distribution system. By 2:15 p.m., there were only three customers without power. click here.

"TVA passes along its regrets to MTE and its members for the length of the service disruption," Middle Tennessee Electric said in a statement on Friday.

Middle Tennessee Electric is working with the police department to find the car that damaged the guy wires, a transmission pole, and equipment. Anyone with any information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police at 615-849-2673.