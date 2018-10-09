MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee Electric Cooperative crews are going south to aid in the efforts to restore power in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
According to a spokesperson with the company, eight employee-volunteers and five trucks will depart from the electric cooperative's Murfreesboro office at 8 a.m. Wednesday to Statesboro, Ga. to assist Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation in restoring power.
"We got the call Tuesday asking if we could send crews to assist as Hurricane Michael headed toward the Gulf shore," said Chris Jones, MTEMC president and CEO. "MTEMC and a number of other electric cooperatives in Tennessee are responding to that call."
Middle Tennessee Electric volunteers will be joined by volunteers from electric cooperatives across the state.
