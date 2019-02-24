1 of 99

At least three people have died in Tennessee during the storms including a 53-year-old woman in Cheatham County whom was swept away by flood waters. In Knox County, a 56-year-old man drowned in a submerged vehicle, and a 62-year-old man in Hawkins County died in a mudslide.

TDOT reports that 5 inches of rainfall on average fell from February 22 to February 24, in addition to the 10-15 inches that some places have seen over the last seven days. At least 40 state roadways are damaged or washed out; and several hundred county roads are damaged or washed out.

Five-hundred sandbags and more than 350 cots are being provided in resource requests from local EMAs across middle Tennessee. Six pallets of water were sent to the west Tennesse region. Overton County received two pumps to pump water out of the area.

The hardest hit county, Hawkins County in east Tennessee, reported damage and needs assistance.

How are the floods impacting Tennessee rivers?

Five Tennessee rivers are at or above major flood stages. Cumberland, Tennessee, Buffalo, and Harpeth River are at a moderate flood stage. Duck River and the Ohio River in Kentucky are in major flood stage.

Where is the nearest TEMA shelter?

Only five TEMA shelters remain open at this time for those needing a place to escape to. The closest one to middle Tennessee is in Hardin County at the Savannah Church of Christ, 1175 Pickwick Street in Savannah, TN.

What if I see flood waters in the road while I'm driving?

If you see flooded roadways, please turn around and do not drown. You are risking not only your life but those who will try to rescue you.

What do I do if I have storm damage?

TEMA advises those with storm damage to get in touch with their insurance companies and keep track of any repairs you make on your own. If you have major damage or need help with repairs, you're asked to contact your local county emergency management agency. You can find a full list of contacts county-by-county here.

If you have downed trees and need assistance, contact the Tennessee Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (TNVOAD) at tennesseevoad@gmail.com.

Stay away from downed power lines and utility poles and report downed lines and utility poles to your local utility company.

If you have any emergency, you're asked to call 911.

I need more information about...

If you're looking for additional shelter information, visit the American Red Cross to find a shelter near you - Click Here

If you need to check the latest river and lake levels, visit the National Weather Service website for an interactive map - Click Here

If you're looking to find out the latest road conditions in your neighborhood and to find out if roads near you are closed or flooded, visit TDOT Smartway for an interactive map - Click Here

If you're looking to donate to the victims of flooding and severe weather, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennesee has multiple disaster relief funds on their website - Click Here