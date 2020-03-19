NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Community colleges in Middle Tennessee will be moving to an online format for the rest of the spring semester beginning on March 23.
Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin was the latest to announced it would be moving to the online-only format. Columbia State in Columbia, Motlow State in Lynchburg and Nashville State had previously announced the format change.
All the colleges are making the change because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Vol State said students should check their student email and eLearn email for details. The semester has been shifted forward by one week. Graduation is now scheduled for May 16 at the Gallatin campus.
Visit the schools’ websites for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.