NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville communities took precautionary steps to prevent their street from flooding ahead of the rain expected this week.

"It was up to just about the tailpipe of my truck over there. It was coming over the street, over the drain," John Freeman said. "It was actually encroaching on those two homes over there."

Freeman was describing how flooded his street was on Feb. 17. Neuhoff Lane was one street that flooded after last week Thursday's severe weather event. Freeman lives on that street and does what he can to make the street not flood again.

"I've been here 25 years and was here for the 2010 flood, and it's getting as bad now as it was then just on a good thunderstorm," Freeman said.

Now Freeman is doing what he said. He was making sure the drains on his street were clear.

"This is the kind of stuff that washes over, and it just clogs these drains totally with his kind of debris," Freeman said. "So I went over and took a garbage can over there and a rake, and I cleaned the drains out," he added.

He also keeps a close eye on the creek bank next to his home.

"These rocks had formed a kind of right here and made it much deeper, and it was backing up even more," he added. "So what I did was I got down and moved these large rocks out of the way, so hopefully the next rain will wash some of the smaller ones down so it back up as readily."

Freeman said when it rains, the water flows from the street next to his road, and the drains in his neighborhood don't help.

"People don't realize the power of water and what it can move," said Freeman. "It concerns me that if we do have a severe rain event, we're going to take water," he added.