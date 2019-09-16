NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Money.com has published it's annual list of the Best Places to Live in America, and one Middle Tennessee city tops the list!
This year Clarksville was named Money's Best Places to Live in America.
Measuring more than 160,000 data points from almost 1,800 cities and neighborhoods, including things like cost of living, economy, diversity, education, and points of interest.
Reporters from Money.com extensively researched each city, identifying those intangible factors that make somewhere a great place to live.
News4 will provide a link to the full report from Money.com soon.
Money.com and WSMV are owned by the Meredith Corporation
