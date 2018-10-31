It’s a head-to-head showdown between two of Middle Tennessee’s largest cities, with millions of dollars at stake in future tax revenue.
Both Clarksville and Murfreesboro are vying to become the headquarters of a new giant youth soccer complex.
If Clarksville wins the bid, it would become part of their proposed athletic complex planned for 300 acres of city-owned property just off I-24 on Rossview Road.
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said it’s the perfect place for 16 new soccer fields and facilities for the Tennessee State Soccer Association.
It’s especially enticing because it comes with a massive economic impact. Clarksville officials estimate it would generate $300 million over the next 20 years.
“We are in the final stages now of hopefully getting an agreement reached with them to allow them to come here and allow us to start the construction,” McMillan said.
On the other hand, you have the mayor of Murfreesboro, pushing hard to bring the soccer complex to his city.
Murfreesboro has been toying with a few different locations. They just recently announced they were proposing a large-scale expansion of the existing Richard Seigel Soccer Complex off Highway 231 north of Murfreesboro to include 15 soccer fields.
“Murfreesboro was just named the 19th best city in the country to live in, and we’re the fastest growing city in Tennessee. Top 10 in the country in growth,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland.
McFarland said he’s not ready to disclose the final location, but says he’ll let residents know after a proposal is sent to the Tennessee State Soccer Association.
Both sides expect to hear a decision from the TSSA by early December. An email to the TSSA asking for a statement regarding the decision was unanswered.
