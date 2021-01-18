NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today several organizations around Middle Tennessee will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Tennessee State University students will participate in a virtual MLK joint day of service. TSU will not host their usual MLK Day march due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee will hold a meal distribution and club cleaning event this morning.
In Montgomery County, Habitat for Humanity will host a volunteer service day at the Clarksville Re-Store.
And in Sumner County the NAACP will hold an MLK Unity Day car procession.
That event starts at noon at the Gallatin City Hall parking lot.
