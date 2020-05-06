NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America has canceled all summer camping programs for 2020.
The cancelation includes Scouts BSA Summer Camp at Boxwell, Family Scouting at Cubworld and all Cub Scout Day Camps.
"This was not a decision that was made lightly. Our goal was to hold the best summer camp ever in 2020, but as always the safety of our Scouts, camp staff and leaders is our number one concern," the Middle Tennessee Council said in an email to Scouts. "With the current safety precautions, and the ease of transmission related to the COVID-19 virus, we decided that we could not adquartely ensure the safety of everyone involved."
The Middle Tennessee Council began processing full refunds on Wednesday. Click for the refund request form. If you want to move campsite deposits to 2021 Summer Camp, email Crystal Mayfield.
Refunds should be received with the next 30 days.
