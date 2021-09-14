NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Artists from Middle Tennessee and beyond have picked up their paintbrushes, with proceeds all going to Humphrey's County.
Peach McComb recently quit her corporate life and is making a living with a paintbrush.
"Great, job creative, but I decided I'd rather go paint," McComb said.
Waverly's Frank Baggett paints too. Recently, he wondered if his art friends would help with a project for his struggling neighbors in Humphrey's County.
The donated paintings from that project keep rolling in. It has already raised $40,000.
"It's art, I mean, you quickly advertise, and then a fundraiser starts, and you get help to the people who need it the most," McComb said.
If you would like to contribute, click here.
