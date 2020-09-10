NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (SHFB) is asking Middle Tennesseans to "Go Orange' on Thursday for National Hunger Action Day.
SHFB is working to bring awareness to hunger and food insecurity issues that many Tennesseans face every day.
“The need for support during Hunger Action Month this year is critical,” said Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee President & CEO Nancy Keil. “We have seen an increased need for food assistance during the pandemic with an estimated 18 percent of Middle Tennesseans struggling with food insecurity. Together we can make a difference across Tennessee and the nation.”
The organization has a slew of virtual events planned that includes a virtual concert from country music group, Cadillac Three.
Along with repping your orange clothes, you could also lend a helping hand by volunteering with SHFB.
