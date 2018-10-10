The American Red Cross in Nashville have deployed disaster response trucks to Florida to aid those affected by Hurricane Michael.

The trucks have been deployed to south Alabama while waiting for the hurricane to move through the area.

Music City Cares relief fund set up for Hurricane Michael victims The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Music City Cares Fund to collect money for those affected by Hurricane Michael.

There are several vans ready to transport volunteers as soon as they get the go-ahead.

The Red Cross is mobilizing additional relief supplies, transportation and other equipment they will need to help people in Michael’s path.

There are more than 500 trained disaster workers heading to the region to join the Red Cross volunteers already in place in neighboring states.

The Red Cross has enough shelter supplies to handle more than 15,000 evacuees after the storm made landfall.

Katy Hagstom is one of the team members from Middle Tennessee who was stationed in Dothan, AL, earlier Wednesday, about 1-1/2 hour north of Panama City, Fla.

“Over the past couple of weeks we have had 114 voluteerse and staff members from the Tennessee region, and that is from the Hurricane Florence and now Hurricane Michael response,” said Hagstrom. “We’re very grateful for the time that they do put in, and we’re always a front runner when it comes to the response from the different regions of Red Cross as far as volunteers go.”

The Nashville Fire Department is on standby for deployment. If they get the call, they will join other agencies from across the Midstate heading to Florida to aid in search and rescue efforts.

The State of Tennessee deployed multiple ambulance strike teams to Florida on Wednesday to support emergency officials readying for life-safety impacts.

The teams include a total of 35 members representing the following Tennessee agencies and counties.

The agencies and counties are Sullivan County, Washington County, Greene County, Grainger County, Knox County, Blount County, Jefferson County, Medical Center Madison County, Medical Center Benton County, Medical Center Chester County, Henderson County and Bartlett Fire Shelby County.

“This is what Tennesseans do. In times of disaster or crisis, we volunteer to help those in need,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said in a news release.

The ambulance strike teams will deploy for 11 days.

Middle Tennessee Electric and Upper Cumberland Electric are among the electric cooperatives to send crews to Florida to help repair power infrastructure damaged by the hurricane.