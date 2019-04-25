WALKER COUNTY, GA (WSMV) - A Chattanooga area middle school teacher still has a job and the board even extended his contract just days after an arrest and charge of possessing child porn.
NBC affiliate WRCB reports that search warrants were served to Dr. James Barrett, a Saddle Ridge Middle School teacher, back in November after a student who was loaned his iPad discovered videos in his search history that the student deemed "not appropriate, and porn."
In addition to the iPad, several cell phones and laptops belonging to Barrett were searched. Another search warrant of Barrett's home in January uncovered data from cell phones and internet search history that included terms like "naked pubescent boys".
Barrett was arrested in early April after the investigation.
Walker County Superintendent Damon Raines told WRCB that Dr. Barrett is tenured and that this was standard protocol for renewing contracts.
"Unless there's something... they decide to resign, they're going to another district, something in life has changed and they're moving away, they still get that contract," said Raines.
Barrett has not been teaching in the classroom since November 29, 2018, and has instead been allowed to work for the district writing social studies curriculum.
Raines told WRCB that there is a lengthy process the district would have to go through to remove Barrett, and are awaiting results of the criminal investigation. When asked why Barrett was not put on paid leave during the investigation, Raines said that he wants Barrett to be productive if he's getting paid.
Read the full investigation and more on this story on WRCB's website.
