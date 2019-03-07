A 13-year-old middle school student was arrested after posting an Instagram threat to “shoot up” the school.
The student attends Haynes Middle School.
Detectives determined that the Instagram account appeared to have been created for the purpose of posting the threat. The investigation led to the identification of the phone number used to make the post as well as the address of the student.
The 13-year-old admitted to posting the threat, which he said was intended as a joke. No weapons were found in the student’s bedroom.
He was charged at juvenile court with making a false report of an emergency, which is a felony under Tennessee law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.