BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Fifty local middle school students will get the opportunity to take a spin in a Tesla X and to learn about new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers at Tesla's Brentwood retail center on Thursday evening.
The activities with the rising eighth and ninth graders begin at 6 p.m. and are all part of the kickoff for Nashville nonprofit Play Like a Girl's new STEM+ Academy field trip program.
Besides being treated to a joy ride in the Tesla X, the young women will build their own solar-powered car.
Other activities include a dinner reception with women professionals employed at the Tesla facility.
This summer, Play Like a Girl will host six STEM+ field trips with partner companies like Bridgestone Americas, TriStar Medical, Skanska, the Nashville Sounds, and many others.
The Nashville nonprofit will also host an all-girls STEM+ Hackathon with the San Francisco 49ers EdU and SheIs in Silicon Valley in July.
For additional information on this event or other STEM+ activities, visit https://iplaylikeagirl.org.
