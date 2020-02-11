SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- A former coach for Rock Springs Middle School was arrested on charges of theft for stealing over $8,000 in funds collected from students and fundraisers, the state Comptroller’s office announced.
The Comptroller’s report says the Rutherford County Board of Education was alerted to possible missing funds. They charge that Trotter didn’t turn over money on three different occasions.
- $5,540 collected in football player fees
- $2,205 received from a football discount card fundraiser
- $300 in golf player fees
Investigators from the Comptroller’s office questioned Trotter, who admitted to the thefts, and who subsequently proffered his resignation, effective November 30th of 2018.
A Rutherford County Grand Jury formally indicted Trotter in December of 2019, on a count of theft of over $2,500.
“The former coach had a responsibility to provide the money he collected to the school bookkeeper and keep adequate records,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “The failure to do these things created a greater risk for this theft to go undetected. I am pleased to note that school officials have said they’re working to correct these deficiencies.”
Trotter was booked on February 7th on that theft charge, and was released on $10,000 bond, with an appearance in Circuit Court set for March 27th.
