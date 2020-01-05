FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - Additional security measures have been put in place at Fort Campbell due to heightened tensions in the Middle East.
Col. Jeremy Bell, the Fort Campbell Garrison Commander, posted on his Facebook page advising his followers about the changes and how it may affect entry times at all gates.
He stated that there is no credible threats against the installation, but the measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution. The additional security will not be lifted until further notice.
According to the Associated Press, the head of Iran's powerful Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was killed by a U.S. airstrike early Friday. Since then, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed “harsh retaliation."
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday evening that if Iran attacks any American assets to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general, the U.S. has 52 targets across the Islamic Republic that “WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD."
FULL STORY:
Iran's ancient and rich cultural landscape has become a potential U.S. military target as Washington and Tehran lob threats and take high-stakes steps toward a possible open conflict.
