Perhaps no one understands the need for jail security more than Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing because before they moved into their brand new jail, they had inmates escaping from the old one.
"It was unsafe for the prisoners. It was unsafe for the corrections officers," said Swing.
Swing said, in their new facility everyone and everything is on camera.
They have lockers for evidence that only two people have access to and lock boxes where deputies can keep their guns.
"The last thing you want is any kind of weapon in your jail especially a firearm," said Swing.
Swing called the new facility: state of the art.
Still he said, he was concerned when he learned about the breach at Nashville's new jail because the same company who built that jail, built the jail in Bedford County.
"I mean all he had to do was put on a hard hat and a vest, and something the size of this, you may have 50 or 60 workers at one time, so like you say, I thought about it and I know a lot of other people did too, like, 'wow, how easy would that be,'" said Swing.
Swing said before they ever brought inmates in to the new Bedford County jail, they used the building to train officers.
So the building has been swept and cleared several times over.
Swing said he's confident his new jail is safe and secure.
Still he said, there need to be changes going forward.
"The security, it's something that probably a lot of people that are in that business, that build jails, a lot of companies will think, 'we probably ought to tighten up on our security,'" said Swing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.