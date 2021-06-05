MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man arrested for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot was a real estate agent in Murfreesboro, and has an active real estate license in Tennessee, News4 learned.

Stewart Parks was arrested Thursday and slapped with four federal charges, including the violent entry on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property, for stealing a metal detector wand, among other things, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by News4.

Federal authorities were notified of Parks' involvement by witnesses of his Instagram stories.

On one slide included in the affidavit, is a photo on board a flight captioned, "On the way to DC to stop the steal." On two others are screen grabs of videos that appear to have been taken inside the Capitol building.

The FBI also obtained messages that came from Parks' Instagram account reading "We ain't [sic] giving up", and 'No way in hell Biden is getting the presidency."

News4 confirmed Friday Parks was terminated from Exit Realty in Murfreesboro at the beginning of the year. A spokesperson for the brokerage said they released his license back to the state within hours of being notified of his involvement in the riot.

Part of their statement read, 'We do not condone any illegal activity and will not tolerate criminal acts conducted by any of our agents or staff."

According to the state's website, Parks still has an active real estate license in Tennessee. He's listed as a broker at IBS LLC. News4 was unable to make contact with that business Friday.

'He's just so docile. He just seemed like a genuinely really nice guy. I didn't get a feeling, and maybe I was wrong, that he would even hurt a fly," said a woman who met Parks three years ago and asked to remain anonymous.

She described him as a President Trump fanatic and was surprised to hear of his arrest. "He was the even-keeled one… I didn't expect that."

A State Department of Insurance and Commerce told News4 they were not aware of the arrest as of Friday. That same spokesperson explained that a licensed real estate has 60 days Tennessee Real Estate Commission of an arrest or their license is revoked. If it is reported, the commission will investigate.