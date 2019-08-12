SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A beautiful sight in Smyrna recently captured on video shows the sun setting around the Jeff Kuss Memorial.
The video was sent to News4 by Chris Slate. Slate travels throughout the country with his dog and he takes videos of sunsets in iconic places. Slate happens to call the Mid-State home.
"I don't just want to experience beautiful things; I want to make sure it's around for other people to experience, too," Slate said.
Slate travels from state to state and in addition to videoing the sun setting, he cleans up walking trails, parks and other outdoor areas. Once he's done, he breaks out his camera and begins filming.
Slate said the whole trip will be about 18 months long.
He posts all of his journeys on Facebook where you can follow all of his videos and adventures.
