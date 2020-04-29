NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee housing market numbers are trending upward, despite uncertain times.
Looking for a house looks a lot different these days.
"I'll go up to a listing and do a walkthrough on FaceTime or a Zoom, and then if the buyer's still really serious, have them come over with proper precautions," local real estate agent John Stanislawski explained. "Everybody's wearing masks. Sellers, agents are leaving clorox wipes."
Despite skepticism, he said the market remains active.
"It's folks that are actually interested in buying or selling at the time, not just getting a feel for the market."
In fact, the numbers are favorable. According to Greater Nashville Realtors, March closings in Middle Tennessee were up 3.4% compared to last year. Median home price is also up. In March 2019, the average single-family home was priced at $293,650. March 2020 prices climbed to $330,000.
Inventory is down 14 percent.
"I think you're going to see a lot more of that inventory maybe in the third quarter of the year," Stanislawski said. "In mid-March, we saw showings really take a steep decline, but in the last couple of weeks, they've been inching back up."
Overall, things are looking up.
"With the really tight inventory, combined with still very low interest rates for buyers, the buyers that are out there are still really serious," Stanislawski explained. "We still see some of that optimism, and I think that that is going to come back."
