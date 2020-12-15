Dr. Alex jahangir
Chair, metro coronavirus task force
Dr. Tama van decar
Tri star hca healthcare , division chief medical officer
On Tuesday, Tri-Star had crews anxiously awaiting the Covid-19 vaccines, ready to receive them.
"There's a period where you have to go from the ultra cold, to the refrigerator, and then you have to come to room temperature," said Dr. Tama Van Decar, the Division Chief Medical Officer for Tri-Star HCA Healthcare.
That period only last a few hours.
Then they'll start injecting, and while they can't tell us the exact number, Van Decar said they'll be getting enough doses to vaccinate all of their employees who are regularly exposed.
"I have read everything on this vaccine and the process that was done to ensure its safety. I believe in it and never before in history have we done anything like this," said Van Decar.
When it comes to getting the job done, technology has been a huge help.
"Colleagues can almost really know on their phone when they can consent, where they can go, when they can go," said Van Decar.
The story is similar at Vanderbilt.
"My supervisor reached out to me and said, 'you're on the list. Do you want to schedule,' and the answer is yes," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, the Chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.
Jahangir has become the face of the fight against Covid in Nashville.
His vaccine appointment is Friday at 11 a.m.
"I'm welcoming anyone that wants to come and see me get a vaccine to come on," said Jahangir.
