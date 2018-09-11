When it became apparent that hurricane Florence was headed to the Eastern Seaboard, The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked for help from Middle Tennessee Fire and Rescue agencies.
Dozens of Mid-State first responders are headed to South Carolina at a staging area near Columbia to wait for their orders.
Nashville Fire is sending personnel to the Carolinas, as is Rutherford County Fire and Rescue. Most are veterans of previous weather emergencies in the Southeast.
Their level of training and experience, will be an asset. Lt. Matthew Lupo of Rutherford County Fire and Rescue specializes in water rescues
"We're pretty well prepared for this. We've had quite a few deployments over the past couple of years. Part of the training is to prepare for that level, we've been there in the past, we've gone through classes and the highest levels of training to get prepared for this," said Lupo.
The main staging area for first responders will be Fort McRady where they will wait for their orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.