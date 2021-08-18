NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A microchip shortage is impacting the new and used car market across the country.
Experts told News4 that this can affect what kind of car you want to drive if you’re in the market for a new vehicle.
Public & Government Relations Consultant at AAA Megan Cooper said, "Demand for cars and new cars especially went up. While the chips that helped power these cars—shifted towards the electronics industry."
A different analyst at iSeeCars.com says this shortage could likely last six more months or longer.
"You’re already in a market where it’s hard to find any car, and if you get specific like that you’re probably not going to find it. If you do, you’re going to have to move quickly and there are going to be plenty of other people trying to buy the same car," said Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.
If you are in need and cannot wait out the shortage and don't want to compete with other buyers, AAA recommends you take good care of your current vehicle and perform regular maintenance.
"It’s so important to make sure that you’re maintaining that vehicle...so you’re taking it in for regular service, you know, you’re up to date on your oil changes, just so you can extend the life of that vehicle," said Cooper.
