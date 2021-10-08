NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Alert: Legendary front man Mick Jagger is loose in Nashville!
The rock star is in town before he takes the stage with the Rolling Stones as part of their “No Filter Tour.” This tour marks the first time the band is reuniting following last year’s postponement.
Ahead of the show, Jagger took to Twitter and posted a video of him exploring Broadway.
See you tonight Nashville!Shot/edited by Matt Clifford pic.twitter.com/bIFVCAOYXn— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 9, 2021
According to his Twitter account, Jagger went exploring around Nashville on Friday by hitting a hiking trail, chatting with some wildlife, and checking out Saturday’s venue: Nissan Stadium.
When the tour was announced in July, Jagger was eager to get back on the road, stating, “I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!”
Keith Richards added, “We’re back on the road! See you there!”
Tickets for Saturday’s show and the rest of the tour are available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.