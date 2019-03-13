PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - A Michigan man was killed on Tuesday when the truck he was driving crashed into trees along Interstate 65 near Portland.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Fuad Kako, 59, of Macomb, MI, was killed in the crash just after 1 p.m.
He was driving a Wabash tractor-trailer hauling cardboard boxes northbound on I-65 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road into the trees. The truck came to a final resting place in the tree line.
