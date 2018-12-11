NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Ryman Auditorium tweeted this morning that Michelle Obama will be bringing the "Becoming" tour to Nashville.
On May 12, the former First Lady will be making a stop at the Ryman on her North American book tour for her book, "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama."
The book was released on November 13 and has been published in 33 languages.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 14 at 10 a.m.
For more information on the "Becoming" book tour, go to this link.
For tickets, go to this link.
