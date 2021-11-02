Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel exhibit comes to Opry Mills Mall

A new art exhibit featuring the works of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is coming to Nashville later this month.

 SEE Global Entertainment

A round trip ticket to Rome these days is close to $2,000, but a ride to Opry Mills is a lot less. Either way, Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel will be waiting for you.

Technology today's photographic passion and unique printing technique give Nashvillians a chance to see these timeless masterpieces up close and life-sized to the originals. The exhibit at Opry Mills Mall, which runs from Nov. 11 until Jan. 16., shows an intimate look at Michelangelo's creations.

The 75-minute walk-through exhibit gives you time to stop and look, more time than you’d likely get at the Vatican.

The paintings express the Christian doctrine, the human need for salvation as offered by God through Jesus. One thing is for sure religious beliefs won't overshadow the pure beauty of painted ceilings. All of this is considered one of mankind's most outstanding artistic achievements.

SEE Global Entertainment produces the exhibit in conjunction with CBF Productions. Tickets are $20 and on sale now. To get, click here and for more information about the exhibit, click here

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

