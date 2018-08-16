Olympian Michael Phelps is working to raise awareness about a new treatment option available for those suffering with mental illness.
Phelps said it's something he has struggled with during his career.
"I was able to do some pretty incredible things in the swimming pool, and I struggled outside as well. There was a part of my life I didn't want to be alive. Two or three weeks ago, I went through a pretty scary depression spell. So this is something that's going to continue to happen in my life," said Phelps to CNN.
Phelps is the spokesperson for online therapy company Talkspace, which helps users connect with licensed therapists.
"I'd like to be able to make a difference. I'd like to be able to save a life if I can. You know, for me, that's more important than winning a gold medal. So the stuff that I'm doing now is very exciting. It's hard, it's challenging, but it's fun for me," said Phelps to CNN.
Click here to read more about Talkspace.
