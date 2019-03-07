People across the world are shunning Michael Jackson and his work.
Others are choosing to focus solely on his music.
That's why Nashville muesli are keeping his exhibits up.
“I don’t know how you could have anybody in here if you wanted somebody with a clean slate," Musicians Hall of Fame Museum CEO Joe Chambers says.
Musicians Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville is full of legends. Pop culture, country, rock n roll and Motown, and at the center of the exhibit is Michael Jackson.
“We don’t endorse anyone as a person here. They’re here for his ability as a musician," Chambers says.
Michael Jackson is considered one of the greatest performers of all time. After starting his career with his siblings, the Jackson 5,Michael went on to have a thriving solo career, delivering No. 1 hits from the albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad. The accusations in his future were a black eye for him, resulting in multiple allegations of child molestation.
“The worst thing you can do now is cover something up like it didn’t happen. Cause then it could happen again," Chambers tells me.
The HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland" aired this week, detailing stories from two men who say Jackson molested them when they were younger. He was acquitted on child molestation charges in 2005 but passed away four years later.
“If we could take something out of here and change history for the better we would do it in a heartbeat but you can’t change history," Chambers tells me.
Just down the street, The National Museum of African American Music is being built and facing the same questions.
The National Museum of African American Music will have Michael Jackson artifacts on display when it opens next year.
