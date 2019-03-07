The recent documentary Leaving Neverland has sparked mixed conversations around the world about Michael Jackson’s previous sexual abuse allegations.
There are multiple Michael Jackson displays around Nashville.
People around the world are shunning Jackson and his work while others are choosing to focus solely on his music.
That’s why Nashville museums are keeping his exhibits in place.
“I don’t know how you could have anybody in here if you wanted somebody with a clean slate,” said Joe Chambers, CEO of Musicians Hall of Fame Museum.
The Musicians Hall of Fame Museum is full of legends. Pop culture, country, rock and roll and Motown, and at the center of the exhibit is Michael Jackson.
“We don’t endorse anyone as a person here. They’re here for his ability as a musicians,” said Chambers.
Michael Jackson is considered one of the greatest performers of all time.
After starting his career with his siblings with the group The Jackson 5, Jackson went on to have a thriving solo career, delivering No. 1 hits from albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.
The accusations were a black eye for him, resulting in multiple allegations of child molestation.
“The worst thing you can do now is cover something up like it didn’t happen cause then it could happen again,” said Chambers.
“The HBO documentary Leaving Neverland aired this week, detailing stories from two men who said Jackson molested them when they were younger. He was acquitted on child molestation changes in 2005, but passed away four years later.
“If we could take something out of here and change history for the better, we would do it in a heartbeat, but you can’t change history,” said Chambers.
Just down the street, the National Museum of African American Music is being built and facing the same questions.
The museum will have Michael Jackson artifacts on display when it opens next year.
