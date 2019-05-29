App Users, click here to watch live stream
SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The man responsible for the worst homicide event in Tennessee in at least 20 years appeared in court Wednesday.
Michael Cummins faces multiple murder charges in connection with the deaths of eight people in Sumner County. Cummins will appear in front of a judge for the multiple counts of first-degree murder, along with several other charges he faces.
He will also appear for a violation of probation before the murders even happened. Cummins was on probation for four months after a series of violent attacks against his family and trying to burn down his neighbor's house.
Then, on April 10, Cummins ran into the woods when a probation officer arrived for a surprise visit. Cummins was scheduled to come into the probation office but he didn't show for that meeting.
Sixteen days later, his probation officer filed the violation warrant.
After that appearance, Cummins will head over to another court room for the charges he faces in the eight murders. The purpose of the testimony will be try and push the case and charges to the grand jury.
