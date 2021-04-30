SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of killing eight people in Sumner County in 2019 is due in court Friday morning.
Cummins is due in court today for a motions hearing, but will face trial in 2022.
He is charged with several murders in Tennessee, including his parents.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in his case.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.