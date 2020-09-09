NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Curiosity didn't kill the cat; this time it was COVID-19.
Nashville’s first cat café, Mewsic Kitty Cafe, shuts its store for good later this month.
The cafe's concept was as cool as the cats. You could take a break from your difficult day, pay a few dollars and hangout with a dozen or so cats! While snacks and coffee were provided, the starts are the felines.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has no mercy for the cut as the pandemic forced the closing. The cute now comes in a human way.
Maegan Pham, the owner, is having a baby.
But Mewsic Kitty Cafe was one cool cat that will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.