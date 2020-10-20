NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This year's Metro Cold Weather Overflow Sheltering Plan that ensures support of the city's most vulnerable residents during the cold weather season has been released on Tuesday.
Mayor John Cooper says the plan is part of a coordinated community effort to ensure accessibility to emergency shelter beds for up to 300 single men and women, couples, and people with pets.
“During these unprecedented times, it is imperative to provide adequate access to emergency shelter during inclement weather to ensure the health and safety of our neighbors without homes,” said Paula Foster, chair of the city’s Homelessness Planning Council and executive director of Open Table Nashville.
The sheltering plan will kick into action any time after November 1st when the National Weather Service's official local forecast reaches 28 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
Metro's overflow shelter is located at The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Avenue. If the plan is activated, it will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The overflow shelter site will include:
- Beds, blankets and pillows
- Dinnertime meal service
- Shower facilities
- Outdoor smoking area
- Boarding kennels and dog food
- Fenced-in yard for guests’ pets
- Facility security provided by local law enforcement agencies
The shelter is one of three areas separated at the Fairgrounds - another serves as a social distancing shelter for men who have tested COVID-19 negative and the other is for COVID-19 positive people and others awaiting test results.
