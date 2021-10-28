NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro's Homicide Unit is trying to locate the gunman along with three other suspects wanted for questioning of an April 2021 shooting.
According to police, Christopher Hill, a 26-year-old Nashville resident, was fatally shot on April 17, 2021, outside a bar at 1500 Demonbreun Street.
Police said in a statement that the gunman left the scene after the incident in a black Ford Raptor pickup truck. Police describe as a 5'7'' tall black man in his 20s with short hair.
According to police, Hill was with friends around 2:15 a.m. when a fight broke out between one of his friends and another man.
Hill and a second victim were shot by a third man who walked up to the group.
The second victim recovered from the shooting. Police state that the argument was over a girl.
Anyone with information on the gunman, the second man, or the two women in the surveillance photos above, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.