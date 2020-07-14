NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Metro Public Health Department has hired more disease investigators. They’re bilingual and will help with contact tracing efforts especially for coronavirus hot spot areas like southeast Nashville.
They’ll soon be working on their own. The idea is that more disease investigators will speed up the health department’s process of contact tracing.
“We're not having to wait for somebody to hear it then interpret it and then give our answer and then go back the other way. It just makes it much more efficient,” Dr. Gill Wright with the Metro Public Health Department said.
Dr. Wright hopes the latest effort will develop more trust in the Latinx community.
“It helps us with other aspects within that community, short term and then hopefully also long term,” Dr. Wright said.
The health department works with several community organizations including the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.
"I'm glad to see Metro Public Health adjusting their strategies to address the really appalling disproportionate impact on the Latinx community in Davidson County,” Lisa Sherman-Nikolaus, Policy Director for TIRRC said.
Sherman-Nikolaus believes the move will improve treatment, but she’s also pushing to find the root cause of the virus.
“So, for us, one of the big root causes is the fact that there are no enforceable worker protections. So, a lot of Latinx families and immigrants and refugees more broadly are going to work in dangerous conditions,” Sherman-Nikolaus said.
The goal for the bilingual disease investigators is to help the health department know where the virus may spread and stop it from going any further in a community.
