NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Social Services will be opening the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter on Friday night.

Single women, single men, couples, and people with pets are able to get out of the cold at nights below 28 degrees Fahrenheit through the use of the shelter.

The shelter located at the Nashville Fairgrounds at 500 Wedgewood Avenue will be open from 7 p.m. to Tuesday at 7 a.m. The fairgrounds can be reached by the WeGo Public Transit bus route 52, according to the EOC.

The following information can be found on the Metro Winter Shelter Approach's website:

Everyone MUST BE encouraged to enter through Nashville Rescue Mission & utilize Room In the Inn’s congregational program due to capacity issues and to allow for social distancing at the Metro facility.

Capacity is 250-300 people. We are working on flexibility, but once Metro says capacity is reached, no one can enter any more (this is nonnegotiable capacity due to keeping people safe during the COVID pandemic!)

People with pets are welcome

People showing any symptoms of the virus will be isolated from others. They will be offered to get tested the next day until test results return.

The Nashville Cold Weather Community Response plan is available online.