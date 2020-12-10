At a Board of Health meeting late Thursday, Dr. Caldwell offered his resignation and the board accepted. He will clear out his office on Friday.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The regularly scheduled Board of Health meeting took a different focus tonight. In the spotlight was the Director of Health, Dr. Michael Caldwell. It was revealed yesterday that Dr. Caldwell is at the center of a Human Resources investigation regarding a pregnant employee.

At the direction of Dr. Alex Jahangir, an HR “fact finding report” was discussed at the meeting this afternoon. Mayor John Cooper spoke about the allegations at an earlier press conference.

“Everyone regardless of sex or gender deserves to be treated without bias in the workplace. Even in exceptionally stressful times we must take care of each other,” Cooper said.

In June, councilmembers of the Health, Hospital, and Social Services Committee wrote a letter expressing their concern over a lack of transparency, communication, and responsiveness from Dr. Caldwell.

Today, 21 members of the 40-member council signed a letter asking that Dr. Caldwell resign or be removed from his position.

We reached out to Dr. Caldwell for comment last night, but he declined.