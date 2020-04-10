NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission, like so many agencies, is receiving hundreds of calls from Davidson County residents who are asking for help paying for their electric or gas bills. Thanks to a federal grant, you may just qualify.
“Some families are brand new to asking for assistance at any level so they don’t know how to navigate the system and put everything together,” Lisa McCrady, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Action Commission, said.
Lisa McCrady and others at the Metropolitan Action Commission are working around the clock to help people keep their lights on.
The Commission recently got approval to increase the income limits in order to qualify more families for assistance with their utility payments.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides one time assistance to cover the cost.
“Let’s say a household of three, and they’re not making over $36,900, they are eligible so from that amount on down, that household is eligible.”
The goal is to help keep people from lagging behind in their payments.
“We’re wanting to keep people on track as much as possible with their utility payments because even though our utility companies are being very gracious to us meaning that they’re not disconnecting anyone, they’re not charging any late fees--that bill still accumulates. And so we want families to stay on top of that so we don’t create an issue somewhere else where they’re not able to pay their bill because it’s so large,” McCrady said.
To apply for help, complete the application on the website or drop it off at their main office on 800 2nd Avenue North. If approved, they’ll help pay the energy provider directly.
“If your bill is somewhere around let’s say $150 and you got $350 from us, that’s typically going to carry you for a few months. And so you may have that month paid, plus the next month paid. And so that’s a good thing cause it also offers additional cushion there,” McCrady said.
|Members in Household
|Annual Household Income Limit
|1
|$22,843
|2
|$29,971
|3
|$36,900
|4
|$43,928
|5
|$50,956
|6
|$57,985
|7
|$65,013
|8
|$72,041
You will need to attach copies of the following documents:
- All applicants (meaning the head of the household applying for service) must provide a (valid) government-issued identification. Government-issued identification includes, but is not limited to Driver’s License, Passport, State or Federal Identification Card, Military ID, Birth Certificate, Voters Registration Card.
- Current, Active Bill & 12- month bill usage history from energy supplier i.e. Nashville Electric Service, Piedmont Natural Gas, etc. (call energy provider to receive or we can assist)
- Current proof of income for all members of household for the past 4 weeks (Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Department of Human Services award letter, Child Support, Payroll Check Stubs (employment)- (2 pay stubs if paid bi-weekly or 4 paystubs if paid weekly). If you our someone in the home doesn’t have income there is a form online to complete.
- Social Security Cards verification for all household members.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is funded through a federal pass-through grant from the Tennessee Housing and Development Agency.
