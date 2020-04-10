NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When it comes to your mortgage or rent, many feel at their wits end. There is help out there. Depending on your income, there may be assistance for you right now.
“So what we’re trying to do is make the system as seamless as possible,” Lisa McCrady, spokesperson with Metropolitan Action Commission said.
McCrady wants Davidson County residents to know there is help out for you through their Rent-Mortgage Program.
Many landlords and mortgage companies are working with our customers--so we do have a little bit of space, but, that typically takes a two to four day window of getting that process completed,” McCrady said.
This program is for Davidson County Applicants with a loss of income within the last 60 days due to layoffs, a reduction of hours by at least 50% of the total household income or company goes out of business (Applicants are not eligible if loss of income is due to being terminated or resignation).
Supporting Documentation Needed based on situation:
- Job Loss-Unemployment Benefit Statement from the Tennessee Department of Labor,
- Job Loss or reduction due to medical condition-Physician documentation (if due to medical condition)
- Reduction in pay, layoff or job closure- Current Check Stub showing income
“What that looks like is the application is dropped off at our site, we pay the mortgage company or the landlord directly, and so it pays that month’s bill,” McCrady said.
McCrady says she knows these are hard times, but the first step to getting through this is letting them know you need help.
“Don’t be afraid to reach out to the different things that you need. All of us will be impacted, regardless of our socioeconomic positions, we will all be impacted forever,” McCrady said.
McCrady says they’ve been busy. On Thursday they tracked 80 to 100 calls within a three hour period. So if you can’t get through, please keep trying.
To apply for help, Davidson County residents should complete an application by clicking here.
They can also use the drop box location at their main office (800 2nd Avenue North, 37201). Customers may also call the office (615-862-8860, ext 70100) to request an application to be sent by mail or request by e-mail maccustomer@nashville.gov.
