There is a backup plan in place for warming shelters despite concerns of the city potentially not being able to fund it

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro will use a vacant jail facility as a warming shelter  when the temperature below goes below 28. 

A dormitory in what was the  offender reentry center at 5131 Harding Place will be tapped as an overflow warming center as needed. 

Transportation will be provided from a heated staging area from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. or as-needed. The exact location has yet to be announced.  

The shelter can accommodate 150. It will open when the other shelters are full. 

Metro’s warming center will provide beds, blankets and pillows, dinner, showers, boarding  kennels and dog food and a fenced-in yard for guests’ pets. Security will be provided by local law-enforcement agencies. 

When guests leave, they have the option to receive a complimentary bus pass to use at an MTA bus stop which is a short distance from the shelter entrance.

The shelter site will add beds to what are already provided in the city by two non-profits, Room in the Inn and Nashville rescue mission. When Metro‘s over flow shelter is activated, the total number available beds will be 1,397. 

To find out if the shelter will be open on any given day, you can call the extreme weather information line at 615-862-6391.  The line is updated daily by 9 AM. 

Reporter

Nancy Amons

