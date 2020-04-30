NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville government is waiting to hear if the COVID-19 infection has spread through the homeless community staying at the fairgrounds.
On Wednesday, four people, who have been staying at the temporary shelter in the expo buildings, tested positive for COVID-19.
NEWS4 cameras were outside the expo buildings on Wednesday. Even from a distance cameras caught people not engaging in social distancing and a lack of masks.
FEMA has guidelines for what it calls "non-congregate" sheltering. The FEMA suggests people shouldn't be grouped together where infection can spread.
The CDC recommends non-group housing options such as hotel or motels for sheltering homeless people who may be at risk.
Metro Council member Freddie O'Connell told NEWS 4's Nancy Amons that he's hearing from many homeless advocates who are asking what the city is doing at the fairgrounds.
"The CDC, FEMA and now the Tennessee Department of Health are discouraging cities from relying on congregate sheltering for their homeless population," O'Connell told News 4's Nancy Amons.
Amons asked Dr. Alex Jahangir, the head of Metro's Coronavirus Task Force during the Thursday morning news conference,
"It's not congregate housing. It's partitioned, 46,000 square feet, of a metro-owned facility that's paid for, that's partitioned in a way that allows small groups of individuals to be together and those individuals are together," Jahangir said.
Other cities are using hotel rooms to house their at-risk homeless. That way, they don't have to share bathrooms and kitchens and risk spreading infections.
The Millenium Maxwill House Hotel offered rooms on Wednesday.
"We're grateful for our many hotels, Maxwell House being one of them, and many others that have made rooms available," Dr Jahangir said in response to Amons's question. "And if need ever came to that, we would probably look into doing that. But, I feel that the plan we have is an appropriate one."
Council member O'Connell said there is federal money to pay for it.
"Even now when we have CARES funding we have no plans to alter our course," O'Connell said.
