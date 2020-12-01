NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting today, Metro Water Services will resume normal billing, but there is still assistance available to anyone struggling to pay their bill.
As a reminder, MWS will resume normal billing practices in December. For assistance with outstanding balances, please call 615-862-4600. #Nashville pic.twitter.com/wZvwR7icCn— Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) November 23, 2020
If you can't pay your outstanding balance right now, you can call Metro Water Services at 615-862-4600 to request a payment plan.
For more information or help on Metro Water Services bill payment, click here.
