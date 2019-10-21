NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Water crews managed to rescue a puppy that got stuck in a storm drain on Friday.
According to Metro Water Services on Twitter, the puppy was taken into the care of Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue while he recovers.
It is unclear how the puppy got into the drain, how long it had been down there, and what the extent of its injuries were.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.