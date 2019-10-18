Water (copy)
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Water Services is proposing new water and sewer rate changes that will lead to customers paying more in an effort to fund new water and sewer projects.

Metro Water Services says the new rates are designed to "be equitable, be affordable, and encourage wise water use." You would pay what it costs the department to provide water services to you and excessive use would be charged at a higher rate.

The proposal will increase the rate each year from 2020-2024. Starting in 2025, a small increase in rates will occur each year up to 3% to fund for future projects.

The proposed rate increases would include a fixed charge, a usage rate, and an infrastructure replacement fee. The fixed charge will be determined by the size of your water meter. The infrastructure replacement fee will equal 10% of your water and sewer service charges.

It's anticipated the rate and fee adjustments will go into effect January 1, 2020 pending Metro approval. For more information, click here.

