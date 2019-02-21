Metro Water Services crews find all kinds of things in the drains and ditches - trash, branches and even big things like mattresses.
It's a problem, especially on a day like Thursday when the ground was already wet and record amounts of rain were in the forecast.
"It creates dams and prevents water from flowing, so if water can't flow to get to our creeks and ultimately to the Cumberland River, then that's where you're going to start seeing yard flooding and road flooding which becomes a safety hazard for our residents and our community," said Jenn Harrman with Metro Water Services.
Harrman said crews are working around the clock to try and clear as many as they can, but it's impossible to get to all of them since they have more than 47,000 storm drains, manholes, and driveway pipes, 3,200 miles of ditches and drainage channels, and 830 miles of drainage pipes all under their care.
"Right now we are actually working to finish up a lot of the calls we had over the past couple of storms," said Harrman.
Metro said if you see a storm drain that has trash or debris on top, sweep it off and throw it in the trash.
If you have yard debris waiting for pick up, don't let it get in the ditch.
If the ditch or drain is already clogged, call Metro and file a report, but be sure to be patient.
"As long as it is safe for our crews to be out working, we will be out there addressing these concerns. However, at the point that it does start raining and flooding in certain areas, if it's not safe for our crews to go out, then we're not going to put them in harm’s way," said Harrman.
To report a water emergency, call 615-862-4600 option 3.
Click for flood safety tips. There are also links where you can check the levels of your local creek or stream.
Click to adopt a storm drain.
