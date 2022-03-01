NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Water Services announced new payment options for customers to assist in interaction and payment efficiency on Tuesday.
MWS officials said they have partnered with InvoiceCloud to offer the ability to securely make payments via text, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo in addition to the city’s previously provided credit card options.
InvoiceCloud is an EngageSmart solution for online bill payment services, according to MWS. However, customers will still have the free service option to pay online via eCheck.
MWS said by having integrated these new convenient payment options, they will be able to better cater to the needs of Nashville’s diverse, tech-savvy population. Customers will also sign up for paperless billing or text notifications thanks to the new application.
“Our goal is to offer customers a payment experience that is convenient and uniquely suited to their needs, and InvoiceCloud helps us do that,” said Metro Water Services Assistant Director Shannon Frye. “With InvoiceCloud’s secure and convenient portal, we’re confident that customers will be much happier with the overall experience.”
Customers will continue to access previous payment methods such as automatic bank draft, self-serve kiosks, mail, and phone payments.
