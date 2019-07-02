NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is accused of pointing a rifle at two Metro Water employees as they responded to a water manhole at a home in Nashville.
The employees told authorities they heard the sound of a gun being racked while at the residence and then saw a man pointing a rifle at them.
The pair identified themselves as Metro Water and the suspect reportedly responded with, "I don't give a [expletive] who you are, get off my property," according to court documents.
Metro Police say 25-year-old Ronald Blanchard was identified as the suspect. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
